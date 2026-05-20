Bone and Joint

Teriparatide + Zoledronic Acid Does Not Reduce Fracture Risk in Osteogenesis Imperfecta

No reduction seen in incident fracture with teriparatide + zoledronic acid versus standard care despite significantly increasing bone mineral density
bones skeleton spine
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Fractures
Bone and Joint
Genetic Disorders
Zometa
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