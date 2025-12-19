Cancer

30-Year Smoking Duration-Based Criteria Could Increase Lung Cancer Screening

30-year duration-based criteria could reduce eligibility gaps among races relative to Whites, while improving cancer detection sensitivity
cigarettes smoking tobacco
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Screening
Disparities
Lung Cancer
Smoking

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com