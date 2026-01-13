Cancer

ACS Report: Five-Year Relative Survival Rates for All Cancers Up to 70 Percent in the U.S.

Cancer mortality rates continued to decline through 2023, with 4.8 million deaths averted since 1991
cancer ribbons
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Cancer
Mortality

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com