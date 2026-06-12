Cancer

Aglatimagene Besadenovec + Valacyclovir Ups DFS in Localized Prostate Cancer

Median DFS was not reached in group receiving aglatimagene plus valacyclovir followed by EBRT after median follow-up of 50.3 months
prostate cancer screening
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Problems
Immunotherapy
Hormones
Radiation
Prostate
Gene Therapy
Prostate Management
Male Hormones
Prostate Medication
Valtrex
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