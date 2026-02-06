Cancer

AI-Supported Mammography Screening Noninferior to Double Reading for Interval Cancer Rate

Fewer interval cancers that were invasive, T2+, or non-luminal A were found in group with AI-supported mammography versus standard double reading
mammogram mammography breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Breast Cancer
Mammography
Artificial Intelligence
Cancer Screenings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com