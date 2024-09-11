Alternative Explanation Conditions Often Delay Lung Cancer Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Conditions offering alternative explanations for lung cancer symptoms are associated with increased diagnostic intervals, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in the British Journal of Cancer.

Imogen Rogers, from Brighton and Sussex Medical School in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the diagnostic interval from time of first presentation in primary care with a relevant sign/symptom to diagnosis date for 11,870 people with lung cancer diagnoses and associations between the diagnostic interval and 10 “competing demand” comorbidities and four “alternative explanation” conditions. The "competing demand" comorbidities included coronary heart disease, depression/anxiety, heart failure, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, dementia, serious mental illness, epilepsy, and diabetes. The "alternative explanation" conditions were chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, and receiving a prescription for an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor.

The researchers found that the diagnostic interval was longer for patients with “alternative explanation” conditions, by 31 and 74 days in patients with one and two or more conditions, respectively, compared with those with none. In an adjusted analysis, the number of “competing demand” conditions did not remain significantly associated with the diagnostic interval.

"This research underscores the need for heightened vigilance in patients with chronic respiratory conditions," Rogers said in a statement. "Recognizing that these conditions can mask the symptoms of lung cancer is crucial in ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment."

