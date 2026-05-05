Cancer

ASBrS: Intensive Resistance Training Boosts Function After Breast Cancer Surgery

Findings seen for three-month program, regardless of surgical management of the breast and axilla
woman exercise resistance training
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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