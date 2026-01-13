Cancer

ASCO GI: Regular Physical Activity Reduces Fatigue With Colorectal Cancer

Findings strongest for a walking regimen and in the posttreatment setting
walking steps
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Walking Exercise
Fatigue

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com