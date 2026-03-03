ASCO GU: Adding Hormone Therapy to Postoperative RT No Benefit for Most Men With Prostate Cancer

TUESDAY, March 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For most men with prostate cancer, there seems to be no meaningful overall survival benefit to adding hormone therapy to postoperative radiotherapy (PORT) after radical prostatectomy, according to research published online Feb. 26 in The Lancet to coincide with the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, held from Feb. 26 to 28 in San Francisco.Amar U. Kishan, M.D., from the University of Los Angeles in California, and colleagues conducted an individual patient data (IPD) meta-analysis of randomized trials aimed at assessing the benefit of adding hormonal therapy to PORT after radical prostatectomy. IPD were available for six trials involving 6,057 patients (median follow-up, 9.0 years).The researchers observed no significant improvement in overall survival with the addition of hormone therapy to radiotherapy. No significant interaction was seen between duration of hormone therapy with this effect; a significant interaction was seen for pre-PORT prostate-specific antigen (PSA) greater than 0.5 ng/mL versus 0.5 ng/mL or less. The upper bounds of the 95 percent confidence interval of the hazard ratio for overall survival crossed 1.0 for those randomly assigned to PORT with or without short-term hormone therapy for all pre-PORT PSA values. At PSA >1.6 ng/mL, the upper bounds of the 95 percent confidence interval for the hazard ratio for overall survival fell below 1.0 for patients randomly assigned to PORT with or without long-term hormone therapy."By better identifying who truly benefits from hormone therapy, we can make treatment smarter, reduce unnecessary interventions and focus on improving patients' overall well-being," Kishan said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full TextMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter