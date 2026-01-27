Barriers to, Facilitators of Survivorship Care Identified for Childhood Cancer Survivors

TUESDAY, Jan. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Barriers to and facilitators of survivorship care have been identified for childhood cancer survivors (CCS), according to research published online Dec. 26 in Cancer Control.Erin M. Mobley, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of Florida in Jacksonville, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of barriers to and facilitators of survivorship care for CCS. Overall, 49 studies reported barriers and facilitators (33 relevant to survivors, 19 to clinicians, eight to family members, and seven to health system leaders).The studies addressed knowledge, prioritization, and infrastructure. The researchers identified a high quality of evidence for barriers, such as lack of knowledge or inaccurate beliefs (survivorship care is not needed or redundant), active avoidance or lack of trust (emotional trauma and anxiety, lack of confidence in care team, no local providers experienced in survivorship care), and infrastructure gaps (financial toxicity/hardship, lack of insurance, difficulty scheduling appointments, and inadequate stable housing). Survivorship care engagement can be facilitated by knowledge (providing survivorship care plan or treatment summary, supporting patient autonomy) and prioritization (close relationship with clinicians, enhanced care coordination, communication), which was documented with a high quality of evidence."These findings help explain why survivorship care can be so challenging, as well as what specific factors can facilitate survivorship care engagement," Mobley said in a statement. "Ultimately, this work can help promote better long-term outcomes and greater peace of mind for survivors and their families."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter