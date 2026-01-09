Clonal Hematopoiesis of Indeterminate Potential Linked to CVD Risk

FRIDAY, Jan. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with primary solid tumors receiving cancer therapy, clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Jan. 8 in JAMA Oncology.Derek Shyr, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues examined the association between CHIP and CVD risk among patients with primary solid tumors who received chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or immunotherapy in a cohort study. Electronic health records were linked to whole-genome sequencing data from 250,038 participants from 2006 to 2025.The study included 8,004 eligible participants with a primary solid tumor diagnosis; 549 (6.9 percent) had CHIP. The researchers found that compared with those without CHIP, participants with CHIP had a significantly higher 10-year cumulative incidence of heart failure (20.3 versus 14.5 percent) and ischemic CVD (25.3 versus 18.5 percent) in the propensity score-matched cohort. CHIP was associated with an increased risk for heart failure in adjusted Fine-Gray models (subdistribution hazard ratio, 1.26). There was a significant interaction between CHIP and intensive chemotherapy cycles (seven cycles or more) on heart failure risk in an exploratory 24-month landmark analysis (subdistribution hazard ratio, 1.02)."These findings support the potential clinical utility of CHIP testing for cardiovascular risk stratification for patients with solid tumors undergoing cancer treatment and suggest that incorporating CHIP status may improve cardio-oncology treatment of cancer survivors," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry; the sequencing was funded by the Alliance for Genomic Discovery, consisting of NashBio, Illumina, and industry partners.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter