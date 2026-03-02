colorectal cancer colon cancer
Adobe Stock
Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Incidence, Mortality Increasing Among Under 65s

Incidence rates increased by 3 percent annually among adults aged 20 to 49 years and by 0.4 percent annually for those aged 50 to 64 years
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Mortality
Age
logo
www.healthday.com