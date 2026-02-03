Cooled Laser Focal Therapy Has High Treatment Success for Localized Prostate Cancer

TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A novel, cooled laser focal therapy (cLFT) exhibits high treatment success for localized prostate cancer (PCa), according to a study published online Jan. 28 in BJU International.Jonathan Kam, M.D., from Nepean Hospital in Kingswood, Australia, and colleagues recruited men with localized PCa, T stage ≤T2c, and an International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) score of 2 to 3, concordant with multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI)-visible disease to examine the short-term oncological results and safety of a novel cLFT, which was performed under general anesthesia as a day procedure. The adequacy of tissue ablation assessed by mpMRI within 72 hours and biopsy at three months was examined as the primary outcome.One hundred patients were recruited for the trial (median age, 66 years; prostate-specific antigen level, 5.9 ng/mL). The median treatment duration was 60 minutes. The researchers found that in their three-month treatment zone biopsies, 84 percent had no ISUP Grade Group ≥2 PCa. Twelve percent of men reported erectile dysfunction, with a 15 percent decrease seen in the Sexual Health Inventory for Men and Expanded Prostate cancer Index Composite (EPIC)-sexual domains scores. EPIC-urinary domain scores had a 4.5 percent decrease. No decline was seen in any other functional measures."This new technology is very promising with excellent cancer control while preserving patients' quality of life," Kam said in a statement. "With this new technology, patients can have their prostate cancer treated with very low risk of suffering the side effects associated with traditional prostate cancer treatments."Several authors disclosed ties to Medlogical Innovations, which provided the ProFocal device for this trial.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter