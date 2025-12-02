Cancer

Current USPSTF Screening Guidelines Miss Many Patients With Lung Cancer

Current lung cancer screening guidelines miss nearly two-thirds of cases, especially in women, Asian patients, and never-smokers
Current USPSTF Screening Guidelines Miss Many Patients With Lung Cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Lung Cancer
Diagnosis
Guideline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com