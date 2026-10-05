Cancer

Exercise Intervention Linked to Improved Attention, Memory in Breast Cancer

Slower epigenetic aging also seen with exercise versus health and wellness over 12 months
woman exercise resistance training
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Aging
Exercise
Breast Cancer
Cognitive Function
logo
www.healthday.com