Cancer

Favorable Outcomes Seen With PSMA PET/CT-Guided Salvage Radiotherapy After Radical Prostatectomy

Whole-pelvis RT linked to improved PFS for patients with prostate cancer staged TrN0M0, while ADT linked to improved PFS in patients staged N1/M1
prostate cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prostate Cancer
Radiation
Prostate Management
CT scan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com