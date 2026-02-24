Geographic Variation Seen in Declines in Cervical Cancer Incidence

TUESDAY, Feb. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Declines in cervical cancer incidence among young U.S. women during the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination era vary by geographic region, according to a study published online Feb. 23 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.Chenxi Jiang, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from the U.S. Cancer Statistics Database to compare differences in cervical cancer incidence rates for women aged 20 to 31 years between the prevaccination (2000 to 2005) and vaccination eras (2016 to 2022).The researchers found that nationwide, cervical cancer incidence rates declined from 5.1 to 3.7 per 100,000 during the vaccination era (rate ratio [RR], 0.73). There were declines >50 percent in Washington, D.C. (RR, 0.48), Rhode Island (RR, 0.48), Michigan (RR, 0.48), and Hawaii (RR, 0.49). Twenty-eight additional states had statistically significant reductions of 15 to 50 percent. Slower decreases of <15 percent were seen in 10 states. Vermont (RR, 1.11), West Virginia (RR, 1.09), Idaho (RR, 0.97), Arkansas (RR, 0.96), and Alabama (RR, 0.96) lacked progress. Higher vaccination rates were correlated with faster declines (rho = −0.42). For every 10 percent increase in vaccination rates, there was an 11.5 percent reduction in RRs when adjusted for screening rates."To ensure that all states benefit equally from a proven preventive measure, strengthening political commitment will be crucial, especially in states with slower progress in reducing disease burden and low vaccination rates," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter