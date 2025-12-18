Higher Frequency or Quantity of Alcohol Intake Tied to Several Cancers

THURSDAY, Dec. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Alcohol intake, particularly at higher frequency or greater quantity, is associated with elevated risk for multiple cancers, according to a review published online Nov. 13 in Cancer Epidemiology.Isabella Abraham, from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the relationship between varying levels of alcohol consumption and the risk of developing cancer in U.S. adults.Based on 62 included studies, the researchers found that race/ethnicity (46 of 62) and age (42 of 62) were the most frequently mentioned individual risk factors. Alcohol consumption was identified consistently as a risk factor for several types of cancer, including breast (23 of 62), colorectal (13 of 62), and liver (10 of 62). Obesity (eight of 62), alcoholic liver disease (five of 62), and diabetes (four of 62) were other alcohol-associated comorbidities. Dose-response relationships were commonly seen, suggesting that risk is not limited to heavy or chronic use."Our findings underscore that alcohol-related cancer risk is not driven by alcohol alone, but by a complex interplay of biological, behavioral, and social factors," coauthor Maria Carmenza Mejia, M.D., also from Florida Atlantic University, said in a statement. "Recognizing how these forces intersect -- shaping exposure, vulnerability, and long-term health outcomes -- is essential for building a more accurate understanding of cancer risk."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter