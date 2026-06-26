Home-Based Exercise Feasible for Lymphoma Survivors Entering Cardio-Oncology Rehab

FRIDAY, June 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Telehealth-supported home-based exercise (HBE) achieves comparable short-term improvements to supervised exercise among lymphoma survivors entering cardio-oncology rehabilitation (CORE), according to a study published online June 23 in Cancer Control.Katerina Chamradova, from University Hospital Brno in the Czech Republic, and colleagues compared the short-term effects of 12 weeks of telehealth-supported HBE versus center-based exercise (CBE) among 69 lymphoma survivors randomly assigned upon entering CORE. The researchers found that peak oxygen uptake improved in both groups, with no significant baseline-adjusted between-group difference noted at 12 weeks. There were also no between-group differences seen for maximal workload or Short Form-36 Physical Functioning. Both groups had high adherence (HBE: 80.1 percent; CBE: 77.9 percent). No adverse events were reported. Costs per participant were 48 percent lower for HBE."Telehealth-guided HBE represents a pragmatic, lower-cost delivery option to expand access to CORE," the authors write. "Larger and longer-term studies are warranted to define which patients benefit most from each delivery model and to confirm longer-term clinical and economic outcomes."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter