Cancer

Home-Based Exercise Feasible for Lymphoma Survivors Entering Cardio-Oncology Rehab

Benefits include capacity and physical functioning; comparable to supervised exercise, with lower costs
exercise resistance senior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Exercise
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