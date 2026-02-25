Cancer

Improved Survival Seen for Stage IV Breast Cancer Detected Via Screening

Authors say findings underscore the importance of screening
senior woman mammography breast mammogram screening
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Screening
Breast Cancer
Diagnosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com