Improved Survival Seen for Stage IV Breast Cancer Detected Via Screening

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Screening detection is associated with increased survival rates even for stage IV breast cancer, according to a study published online Feb. 19 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.Amy Tickle, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues examined whether breast cancer survival improvements with screening are explained solely by detection at early stages and whether mortality can be predicted using stage and diagnosis date alone. The analysis included electronic health record data from 817,218 women in Denmark (2010 through 2022; 32,827 with breast cancer).The researchers found that survival differences between symptomatic and screen-detected cases were minimal for stages I to III but reached 40 percent at stage IV. Five-year net survival for stage IV screen-detected women (74.7 percent) resembled stage IIIc symptomatic survival in never-screened women (72.6 percent). There was a strong association between survival from stage IV breast cancer and treatment, with median survival of 4.4 to 6.0 years with surgery, 1.6 to 2.2 years with nonsurgical treatment, and 0.03 to 0.13 years with no treatment. Roughly two-thirds of screen-detected patients (67 percent) received surgery versus 23 percent of never-screened and 27 percent of symptomatic ever-screened patients."There is understandably a lot of fear around cancer being found late, but our findings provide reassurance that long-term survival is still possible when it is found during screening," Tickle said in a statement. "Our research highlights the importance of screening programs and we hope this encourages everyone who is invited to attend their appointment."Abstract/Full Text.