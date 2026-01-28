Cancer

Lack of Regulation of Short-Term Insurance Plans Cuts Timely Cancer Treatment

Decrease seen in percent of patients receiving timely treatment among those living in states with least stringent regulations
health insurance claim
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Insurance
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
health care access
Cancer Screenings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com