Lack of Regulation of Short-Term Insurance Plans Cuts Timely Cancer Treatment

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Following the 2018 federal expansion of short-term limited-duration (STLD) insurance plans, limited or no state regulation of plans was associated with decreases in timely cancer treatment initiation, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in Cancer.Jingxuan Zhao, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the associations between federal and state STLD insurance plan regulations and timely cancer treatment initiation among adults aged 18 to 64 years newly diagnosed with female breast, colorectal, or non-small cell lung cancers in 2017 to 2019. Based on the state of residence at diagnosis, patients were categorized into five groups: STLD plans were continuously prohibited; STLD plans were prohibited after 2018; continuous three-month limit was imposed on STLD plans; the sale of STLD plans was expanded but more stringent regulations were imposed; STLD plans were expanded with no additional regulations. The changes in percentages of patients initiating treatment within 30 days of their cancer diagnosis before and after the 2018 federal rule were examined using a difference-in-differences (DID) approach.The researchers found a net decrease in the percentages of patients receiving timely treatment among those living in states continuously limiting STLD plans to three months, in states with less stringent regulations, and in states with the least stringent regulations compared with patients living in states continuously prohibiting STLD plans (DID, −1.61, −2.09, and −2.48 percentage points, respectively) for all cancers combined."It is important to understand and continue monitoring the potential adverse effects of federal and state STLD plan policies on access to cancer care and patient outcomes," Zhao said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).