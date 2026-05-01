Cancer

LFSPRO Model Shows Superior Discrimination for Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

LFSPRO model shows superior discrimination to Chompret criteria, with performance confirmed in ROC analysis
blood dna genetics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Cancer
Screening
Genetics
Genetic Disorders
genetic testing
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