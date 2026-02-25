Cancer

Living in Closer Proximity to Nuclear Power Plants May Increase Cancer Mortality Risk

Strongest associations seen in older adults
young man visiting his wife with cancer indoors
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Economic Status
Environment
Cancer
Mortality
Demographics
Gender
Age

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com