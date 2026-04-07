Cancer

Low Food Access Associated With Adverse Outcomes After Mastectomy

Those residing in low food access areas have higher comorbidity score and more complications, higher incidence of reoperation
grocery supermarket food
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Neighborhood
Food and Nutrition
Social Determinants of Health
Mastectomy
Comorbidity
Breast Surgery

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