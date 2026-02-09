Cancer

Metastasis-Directed Therapy Beneficial for Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer

MDT associated with improved progression-free, radiographic progression-free, castration resistance-free survival
prostate bladder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Prostate Cancer
Therapy & Procedures

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com