Cancer

Mindfulness, Tai Chi May Benefit Cancer Survivors

Improvements in fatigue and pain interference seen among survivors with distress
seniors in tai chi class
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Pain
Cancer
Exercise
Fatigue
Tai Chi
Sleep
Mindfulness
Oncology
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