Cancer

Mortality Increased With Ultraprocessed Food Consumption After Cancer Diagnosis

Associations of UPF with all-cause mortality were attenuated by inflammatory markers and resting heart rate
fast food ultraprocessed
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Mortality
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com