WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For lymphoma survivors with persistent fatigue, a multidisciplinary intervention improves fatigue, and the effect is maintained to six months, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.Synne-Kristin H. Bøhn, Ph.D., from Oslo University Hospital in Norway, and colleagues examined the effects of a multidisciplinary intervention on fatigue among lymphoma survivors with persistent fatigue. Participants were randomly assigned to usual care or a 12-week multidisciplinary intervention, including patient education, physical exercise, a cognitive behavioral therapy-based program, and nutritional counseling (75 to each). Total fatigue was assessed using the Chalder Fatigue Questionnaire at three months after randomization (T1; primary outcome) and at six and nine months after randomization (T2 and T3; secondary outcomes).The researchers found that the intervention group reported significantly lower total fatigue at T1 compared with usual care (between-group difference, −3.5). Total fatigue remained lower in the intervention group at T2 (between-group difference, −2.4), but not at T3. Positive intervention effects were seen on physical and role functioning at T1 (between-group differences, 3.8 and 9.2, respectively) and in global health status/quality of life (between-group difference, 9.5), but not in social, emotional, or cognitive functioning."The REFUEL trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect of a 12-week multidisciplinary intervention on fatigue in lymphoma survivors with persistent fatigue several years after treatment," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter