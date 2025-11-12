Cancer

Overall Survival Increasing in Advanced Breast Cancer

Increase seen in overall survival, especially among those with HER2+-positive cancers, with median increase of more than 10 months
breast cancer ribbon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Survival
Genetics
Breast Cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com