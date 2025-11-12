Overall Survival Increasing in Advanced Breast Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For women with advanced breast cancer (ABC), overall survival is increasing, especially among those with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive cancers, according to a study presented at the Advanced Breast Cancer Eighth International Consensus Conference, held from Nov. 6 to 8 in Lisbon, Portugal.Adele Thibaut Sanglier, from F. Hoffmann La-Roche, and colleagues analyzed a cohort of more than 60,000 ABC patients who started a first metastatic antineoplastic systemic therapy between 2011 and 2025: 68 percent HER2-negative/hormone receptor (HR)-positive; 15 percent HER2-positive/HR-positive; 5 percent HER2-positive/HR-negative; and 12 percent triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).The researchers found that over time, there was an improvement in overall survival across all biological subtypes. Throughout the study period, the most notable improvements were observed in patients with HER2-positive ABC subtypes, with a median increase of more than 10 months in overall survival from an index date between 2011 and 2013 to an index date between 2020 and 2022 (42 to 53.1 months for HER2-positive/HR-positive and 33.4 to 52 months for HER2-positive/HR-negative). A more modest increase in median overall survival was seen for patients with HER2-negative/HR-positive (from 31.7 to 39.2 months). For most of the study period, patients with TNBC had stable median overall survival, with a trend for improvement of about two months at the end of the study period (11.2 to 13.2 months)."We knew that some of these treatments prolong life for patients treated in clinical trials, but this study suggests that they are also effective in 'real-world' patients who can access them, with important improvements in survival," lead author Fatima Cardoso, M.D., president of the Advanced Breast Cancer Global Alliance in Lisbon, said in a statement.The study was partially funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter