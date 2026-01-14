Cancer

Personalized Biomarker Matching With Customized Oncology Drug Combos Feasible

Strategy is feasible for advanced cancers; 157 regimens were administered to 210 patients, including 103 personalized combos
pills drugs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Genetics
Prescription Drugs
Dna
Oncology
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com