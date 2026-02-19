Photon-Counting CT May Be Superior to Conventional CT for Lung Cancer Management

THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Photon-counting computed tomography (PCCT) outperforms conventional CT in lung cancer management, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in Radiology.Yuhan Zhou, M.D., from the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in China, and colleagues compared the benefits of PCCT versus energy-integrating detector (EID) CT at contrast-enhanced chest CT for different populations with lung cancer. The analysis included 200 propensity-matched participants with lesions who underwent either low-dose contrast media PCCT or standard-dose EID CT from June to December 2024.The researchers found that PCCT reduced radiation and iodine exposure by 66.34 percent (effective dose, 1.36 versus 4.04 mSv) and 26.57 percent (iodine load, 20.62 versus 28.08 mg), respectively, lowering adverse reactions and contrast-induced acute kidney injury (2 versus 9 percent and 1 versus 7 percent). For enhancement-related malignant features, PCCT at 0.4 mm showed higher detection and diagnostic confidence (PCCT versus EID CT, 291 to 340 findings versus 194 to 255 findings) and yielded higher overall image quality in participants with normal weight and structures within enhanced lesions of ≤3 cm."Compared with conventional CT, low-dose, ultra-high-resolution photon-counting CT improves the detection of enhancement-related malignant features across varying BMI (body mass index) and tumor sizes," Songwei Yue, M.D., also from the First Affiliated Hospital, said in a statement. "We believe photon-counting CT might replace conventional CT in the near future due to its improved imaging quality and the diagnostic confidence it offers."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter