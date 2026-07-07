Cancer

Prolonged Sedentary Behavior Linked to Risk for Cancer Death

Each additional hour per day of prolonged sedentary behavior is associated with a higher hazard of cancer death
senior sedentary TV couch
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mortality
Physical Activity
Cancer Risk Factors
Sedentary Lifestyle
logo
www.healthday.com