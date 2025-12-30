Radioactive Seed Localization Acceptable Alternative for Nonpalpable Malignant Breast Disease

TUESDAY, Dec. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Radioactive seed localization (RSL) is as effective as traditional wire-guided localization (WL) for nonpalpable malignant breast disease, according to a study published in the December issue of the Annals of Surgery.Lejla Hadzikadic-Gusic, M.D., from Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, and colleagues compared RSL to WL for nonpalpable malignant breast disease in a randomized trial involving 400 patients. Participants were randomly assigned to RSL or WL in a 1:1 ratio, stratified by the surgeon and invasive disease status.The researchers found that negative margin rates did not differ significantly between the RSL and WL groups (0.80 versus 0.85). Better patient scores for anxiety, pain, and overall satisfaction were seen for RSL than WL (odds ratios, 2.62, 2.50, and 3.24, respectively). RSL was associated with better convenience and satisfaction of surgical procedure conduct by radiologists and surgeons (odds ratios, 3.32 and 1.67, respectively). No difference was seen between the groups in time in radiology (12.8 ± 9.5 minutes for RSL versus 11.4 ± 6.0 minutes for WL), while RSL incurred a $600 higher cost."Improving the patient experience during breast cancer treatment is a top priority," Hadzikadic-Gusic said in a statement. "Our study shows that radioactive seed localization is a safe and effective alternative that patients and providers prefer."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter