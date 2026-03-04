Cancer

Reduced Risk for Invasive Cervical Cancer Persists After HPV Vaccination

School-based cohort had lower risk for cervical cancer compared with the opportunistic cohort after adjustment for covariates
hpv vaccine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vaccines
Hpv
Cervical Cancer
Women's Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com