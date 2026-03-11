Short-Term Vaginal Estrogen Therapy Feasible in Younger Endometrial Cancer Survivors

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Younger adult endometrial cancer survivors with short-term exposure to vaginal estrogen therapy (ET) do not have an elevated risk for endometrial cancer recurrence, according to a study published online March 3 in Menopause.Christine D. Hsu, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and colleagues evaluated the use of vaginal ET and its associated outcomes among younger endometrial cancer survivors. The analysis included women (aged 18 to 51 years old) diagnosed with endometrial cancer between Nov. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2023 (1,412 with vaginal ET and 1,412 propensity-matched without vaginal ET).The researchers found that the mean ET treatment duration was 1.88 years. There was no increase in endometrial cancer recurrence among those with vaginal ET use (hazard ratio, 0.87; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.60 to 1.27)."Helping survivors of endometrial cancer to make evidence-based decisions about their care is empowering, especially during a vulnerable time," Monica Christmas, M.D., associate medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "Expanding treatment options to include local, low-dose vaginal estrogen therapy in this population will have long-lasting benefits."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required) .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter