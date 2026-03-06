Cancer

Subset of Patients With Follicular Lymphoma Can Achieve Cure With CHOP-Based Chemoimmunotherapy

Cure rate of 42 percent estimated in cure modeling; highest rate seen for patients with low Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index scores
intravenous infusion
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Immunotherapy
Lymphoma
Steroids
Remission

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com