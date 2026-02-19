Telehealth Genetic Services Increase Uptake of Counseling in Childhood Cancer Survivors

THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) – For childhood cancer survivors, remote telehealth genetic services improve genetic counseling and testing uptake, according to a study published online Feb. 13 in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.Tara O. Henderson, M.D., M.P.H., from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of remote, centralized, telehealth genetic services for increasing service uptake among childhood cancer survivors. The study included participants aged 18 years or older who were survivors of a central nervous system tumor, sarcoma, or more than one primary cancer. Participants were randomly assigned to remote telehealth genetic services or usual care after completing a baseline survey (262 and 129, respectively).The researchers found that 43 and 15 percent of participants receiving remote telehealth services and usual care, respectively, received genetic services at six months (odds ratio [OR], 4.4). In the remote telehealth services group, uptake of genetic counseling (42 versus 15 percent) and genetic testing (19 versus 9 percent) were higher. Not having high-deductible health insurance and lower perceived cost of testing were associated with higher uptake (OR, 1.67 and 1.51, respectively). Experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety were top barriers (OR, 0.91 and 0.93, respectively)."Our study is the first national randomized trial to show that remote telehealth services, working with primary care providers, improve access to genetic counseling and testing for adult survivors of childhood cancers," Henderson said a statement. "Genetic services also drive earlier detection of subsequent cancer, which reduces morbidity and mortality."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text