Cancer

Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Mortality in Black Breast Cancer Survivors

Higher consumption of UPF associated with higher breast cancer-specific mortality and all-cause mortality
pink ribbon breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Breast Cancer
Mortality
Ultraprocessed Foods

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com