Cancer

Updated Pan-Tumor Guidelines Issued for Assessing Pathologic Response

Total submission of tumors ≤3 cm in size recommended for histologic analysis; additional guidance provided for larger tumors
research technology microscope laboratory
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Cancer
Genetics
Guideline
Tumors
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com