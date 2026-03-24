Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Cutting a Few Minutes of Sedentary Time Reduces Teens’ Risk for Insulin Resistance

Findings show benefit even for swapping sedentary time with sleep or moderate-to-vigorous physical activity
teenage girl with insulin pen
Adobe Stock/Halfpoint
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Teens
Conference News
Diabetes
Insulin
Sleep
Sitting/Sedentary
Physical Activity
Glucose
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular

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