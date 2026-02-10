Cardiovascular Diseases

AI-Enabled Stethoscope Detects More Valvular Heart Disease Cases

Significantly higher sensitivity seen, while specificity was lower for AI-augmented system versus standard of care of analog auscultation
stethoscope ai
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Artificial Intelligence
Heart Disease
Heart Valves

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com