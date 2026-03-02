Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Disease Prevalence Set to Increase Through 2050 in Women

MONDAY, March 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For women and girls, the prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors and disease are projected to increase through 2050, according to a scientific statement published online Feb. 25 in Circulation.Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., M.P.H., from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues estimated trends in prevalence through 2050 for cardiovascular risk factors based on suboptimal levels of Life's Essential 8 and clinical cardiovascular disease and stroke among women.The researchers found that from 2020 to 2050, the prevalence of hypertension among adult women overall is estimated to increase from 48.6 to 59.1 percent, as is the prevalence of diabetes (14.9 to 25.3 percent) and obesity (43.9 to 61.2 percent), while hypercholesterolemia is estimated to decline (42.1 to 22.3 percent). Over time, the prevalence rates of suboptimal diet, inadequate physical activity, and smoking will decline, while inadequate sleep will increase. Increases are anticipated in prevalence rates of coronary artery disease (6.85 to 8.21 percent), heart failure (2.45 to 3.60 percent), stroke (4.14 to 6.74 percent), atrial fibrillation (1.58 to 2.31 percent), and total cardiovascular disease and stroke (10.7 to 14.4 percent). In girls aged 2 to 19 years, similar trends are projected, with an increase from 19.6 to 32.0 percent in obesity. Most adverse trends are estimated to be stronger in women and girls identifying as American Indian/Alaska Native or multiracial, Black, or Hispanic."These projections emphasize how critical it is that we start focusing on how to help all people stay healthy," Joynt Maddox said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter