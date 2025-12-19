Consensus Statement Declares All Forms of Nicotine Are Cardiovascular Toxins

FRIDAY, Dec. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Nicotine is toxic to the heart and blood vessels, regardless of how it is consumed, according to a consensus statement published Dec. 18 in the European Heart Journal.Thomas Münzel, from Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany, and colleagues developed an expert consensus paper to address nicotine itself as a direct cardiovascular toxin, independent of combustion. It presents 12 key messages that provide a clear, evidence-based framework for tackling the cardiovascular harms of nicotine products.The paper presents the policy messages in two parts: consequences of nicotine consumption and actions to address nicotine-induced adverse health effects. In terms of the consequences of nicotine consumption, the key findings state nicotine is a potent cardiovascular toxin, causing damage to the heart and blood vessels, regardless of the delivery system. No nicotine-containing product is safe, including electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco, waterpipes, cigars, and oral nicotine pouches. Youth addiction is rising rapidly and driven by flavors, social media marketing, and regulatory loopholes. Vascular harm also results from passive exposure to smoke, vape, and heated tobacco emissions. Vapes and pouches can be entry points leading to dual use and are not effective cessation tools. Nicotine-related illness is costly and policy gaps persist, enabling new nicotine products to avoid taxation, packaging rules, and public use restrictions. Proposed actions include: flavor bans, taxation, and plain packaging for all nicotine products; comprehensive indoor and outdoor smoke- and aerosol-free laws; strict online sales controls and social media advertising bans; and integration of nicotine prevention into cardiovascular care and national cardiovascular prevention plans."The narrative of 'safer nicotine' must end," Münzel said in a statement. "Europe urgently needs unified regulation that covers all nicotine products, especially to protect adolescents, who are now the primary targets of aggressive marketing. Otherwise, we risk losing an entire generation to nicotine addiction."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter