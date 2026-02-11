Despite Seeing Longevity as Achievable, Many Adults Ignore Heart Disease Risk

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- One-fourth of U.S. adults are unsure if they have an increased risk for heart disease, even when they have known risk factors, according to survey results released Feb. 3 by the Cleveland Clinic.The online survey, conducted between Dec. 3 and 4, 2025, included responses from 1,273 adults. The survey found Americans largely see longevity as achievable, with respondents seeing longevity as staying physically active and mobile as they age (62 percent), maintaining cognitive health and mental sharpness (56 percent), and preserving independence and quality of life (56 percent). Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) felt confident in their ability to maintain heart health as they age, although many were unaware of common risk factors. Nearly half of respondents (49 percent) did not know that diabetes increases heart disease risk, and more than four in 10 (44 percent) were unaware that physical inactivity is a major contributor to heart disease. More than seven in 10 were unaware women's heart disease risk increases after menopause (71 percent). Respondents said they believe everyday behaviors, like exercise (41 percent) and eating well (25 percent), are effective ways to protect heart health."Heart disease often develops silently over decades, which is why staying active, understanding your risk factors, and addressing them early can make a profound difference in both quality of life and longevity," Samir Kapadia, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter