Cardiovascular Diseases

Exercise-Based Cardiac Rehab Beneficial for Coronary Heart Disease

Reductions seen in all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction, and all-cause hospital admissions, while increases seen in HRQoL
rehabilitation physical exercise rehab
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Heart Health
Exercise
Rehabilitation
Hospitalization
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