Five Major Cardiovascular Risk Factors Described in a First ACC Report

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence and treatment utilization for five major cardiovascular risk factors have been described in the first Cardiovascular Statistics in the United States report published online Jan. 12 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.In the report, Rishi K. Wadhera, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues present cardiovascular statistics in the United States, including cardiovascular risk factors and the five conditions that collectively account for most cardiovascular deaths and disability in the United States.The authors note that hypertension remains highly prevalent, affecting one in two U.S. adults, with little change seen between 2009 and 2023. Treatment and control rates have stagnated during the past 15 years despite the availability of effective therapies. The prevalence of diabetes has increased during the past 15 years, with the sharpest increases noted among younger adults, those with low income, and non-Hispanic Blacks. Glycemic control is achieved by about half of adults with diabetes, with little improvement seen during the past 15 years; among young adults, control has worsened recently. Obesity has reached epidemic proportions, affecting >40 percent of U.S. adults. Obesity care remains underutilized despite pharmacologic advances and effective behavioral and surgical treatments. Population-level control of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol remains suboptimal nationwide, with statins and other lipid-lowering therapies underused. From 2009 to 2023, there was a decrease in cigarette smoking among U.S. adults. The steepest declines have been experienced by younger adults, with gains partly offset by increasing electronic cigarette use."We aim to help the cardiovascular community, including clinicians, researchers, policymakers and the public, see the landscape clearly and chart a more effective path forward," coauthor Harlan M. Krumholz, M.D., editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.