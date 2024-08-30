High, Long-Term Consumption of Caffeine May Pose Cardiovascular Risk

FRIDAY, Aug. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term, daily intake of high levels of caffeine impacts recovery of heart rate and blood pressure following physical exertion, according to a study presented at ACC Asia 2024, the joint meeting of the American College of Cardiology and the Cardiological Society of India, held from Aug. 16 to 18 in Delhi, India.

Nency Kagathara, M.B.B.S., from Zydus Medical College and Hospital in Dahod, India, and colleagues assessed the effects of long-term caffeine consumption on recovery of heart rate and blood pressure. The analysis included 92 normotensive, healthy individuals aged 18 to 45 years.

The researchers found that 19.6 percent of participants consumed >400 mg of caffeine daily. Higher daily caffeine intake (>400 mg) was more common among women, individuals employed in business and management roles, and those living in urban areas. Following the three-minute step test, significantly elevated heart rates (100/minute) and blood pressures (>140/90 mm Hg) were seen after five minutes of rest in participants who consumed >600 mg of caffeine daily.

"Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events," Kagathara said in a statement. "Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all."

Press Release

More Information