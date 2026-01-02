Cardiovascular Diseases

Initiating ARB Linked to Best Long-Term Class Persistence in Hypertension

44.7 percent of angiotensin receptor blocker initiators were continuously persistent to original drug class at three years
blood pressure black man senior
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs
Health Care Adherence
Medication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com