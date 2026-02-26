Cardiovascular Diseases

Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Risk Emerges at Lower Coronary Plaque Burden in Women

Additionally, major adverse cardiovascular event risk rises more sharply in women
cholesterol plaque in the artery
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Women's Health
Heart Disease
Adverse Events
Gender
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com