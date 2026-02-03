Most U.S. Adults Unaware of Nonstatin Treatments to Lower Cholesterol

TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Most U.S. adults have heard of statins to lower cholesterol, but many do not know there are nonstatin medications, according to the results of a national survey commissioned by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.A survey was conducted of U.S. adults via web (976 individuals) and telephone (30 individuals) from Dec. 4 to 7, 2025.Among the 1,006 respondents, six in 10 had heard of statins, but a similar number (61 percent) did not know nonstatin medicines exist. Just under half of respondents (44 percent) believe statins are an effective and proven treatment for lowering cholesterol. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73 percent) have never heard of lipoprotein(a), an inherited type of cholesterol that cannot be lowered by usual medication or lifestyle changes. Two-thirds of respondents did not know that the coronary artery calcium score, derived from a scan, can show early signs of heart disease."Statins often get a bad reputation, but the evidence consistently shows they are highly effective and remain the cornerstone of cholesterol treatment and lowering heart disease risk," Laxmi Mehta, M.D., from the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a statement. "At the same time, we now have nonstatin medication options that can also help lower LDL ... for patients who need alternative therapies."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter